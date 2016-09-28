Leeds favourites The Pigeon Detectives are back

Platinum-selling Leeds legends The Pigeon Detectives are back with new single ‘Lose Control’ ahead of a quick tour next month.

The track is taken from the Rothwell band’s fifth album, which is planned for released in February 2017 and is a more eclectic LP than previous albums.

It was recorded with Richard Formby, a producer associated with bands like indie crooners Wild Beasts, leftfield London vocalist Ghostpoet and ‘mind-expanding synth pioneers Spaceman 3.

Speaking about the move to work with a more leftfield producer, singer Matt Bowman said; “We wanted to work with someone that would challenge us in the studio and put us out of our comfort zone, not let us take any easy ways out with songs.

“Richard did this and made us change our approach completely from previous records.

“We ended up ditching a lot of tunes that had a sound that could have been on the first albums as a result.”

First single ‘Lose Control’ is the most reminiscent of the previous Pigeon Detectives output, but still stands alone next to the catalogue with a hypnotic guitar line and rumbling rhythm section leading into the typical earworm chorus line of ‘You love it when I lose control’.

The single is released online on Friday and comes with a small venue tour that sold out in days taking the band to intimate surroundings across the UK before heading out on a larger tour in 2017.

Quite properly, The Pigeon Detectives have included a Leeds stop on the tour when they appear at The Wardrobe on Thursday, October 6.