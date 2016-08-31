Leeds Festival 2017 early bird tickets now on sale

With an unprecedented five headliners on this year’s line-up, the Leeds Festival saw an estimated 90,000 fans treated to unforgettable sets from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fall Out Boy, Biffy Clyro, Foals and Disclosure alongside hundreds of performances from an array of artists, bands, DJs and comedians on the biggest weekend of music this summer.

And organisers Festival Republic are already making plans to make the 2017 event even better with weekend and instalment tickets now on sale for a limited time at 2016 prices.

With a special opening performance from Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, the incendiary set of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, the extraordinary audio-visual onslaught of Die Antwoord, Chvrches’ amazing signature electronic pop, the Grammy Award winning Imagine Dragons (who described the experience as “One of the best festivals in the world. Nothing compares to Reading and Leeds Festival”) and much, much more, the main stage was once again an eclectic mix of musical heavyweights.

The NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage again proved one of the festival’s most thrilling destinations with headline slots from Diplo and Skrillex’s Jack Ü, Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club and unstoppable banc The 1975.

Twenty One Pilots delivered one of the most incredible sets the festival has ever seen and performances from the likes of hip-hop royalty Nas and future superstar Jack Garratt will live long in the memory.

In the biggest year for the genre yet, Grime took pride of place at this year’s festivals bringing scene stalwarts and future stars together across both sites. Lead by brothers Skepta and JME, Boy Better Know brought some early pyro to the festival while the BBC 1Xtra stage saw packed headline sets from grime godfather Wiley and man of the moment Stormzy.

Those looking to dance spent their weekend at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage where Oliver Heldens, Duke Dumont and garage legend DJ EZ headed up a cast featuring some of the biggest talent from the UK and beyond.

The Pit and The Lock Up provided a one stop shop for all things rock, metal and punk, showcasing massive names including Mastodon, Asking Alexandria and Good Charlotte alongside upcoming talent like Milk Teeth, Creeper, Greywind and fast rising Leeds act Fighting Caravans.

Comedians Bill Bailey, Russell Howard, Russell Kane, Mark Steel and Lee Nelson all made appearances on the Alternative Stage alongside ‘People Just Do Nothing’ stars Kurupt FM while the Festival Republic Stage hosted a varied line-up including The Gaslight Anthem main man Brian Fallon and the Crowes, indie stars Maximo Park, Australian rockers The Temper Trap, Watford squad The Hunna and the beautiful voice of Låpsley.

On the Thursday the Dance To The Radio Stage kicked off the party at Leeds with Blood Red Shoes headlining a line-up including grunge rockers The Wytches. Leeds also played host to the Relentless Stage which house a massive dance line-up featuring Jaguar Skills and Andy C while the Jack Rocks This Feeling Stage hosted an array of upcoming talent, culminating in Liverpool band Judas running straight from the stage to make an impromptu performance on the main stage following a late pull-out.

Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn was delighted with the way the weekend went.

He said: “I knew 2016 was going to be a great year for Reading and Leeds, with five headliners over three days and sold out crowds.

“I’m so proud of the line-up and the fact we’re still giving fans the best music line-up.

“I was blown away by Fall Out Boy’s set and it was great having Biffy Clyro back at the festivals. Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a set even more impressive than their previous in 2007.

“Disclosure co-headlined alongside Foals; a band who have risen through the Reading and Leeds ranks and proved they truly belong on the main stage, that performance was a long time coming. Thank you to everyone who made this weekend one to remember, I look forward to seeing you again in 2017.”

For 2017 Leeds Festival weekend tickets, go to http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005119AC233B80?brand=uk_leeds and for Leeds early entry, visit http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00511A9A083348?brand=uk_leeds