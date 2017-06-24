Leeds guitar shop boss is Wishbone Ash’s latest ‘axeman’

A guitar player from Leeds has landed his dream job with rock legends Wishbone Ash.

Mark Abrahams, from Kippax, was introduced to the band’s music by his dad at the tender age of nine by his dad and has been a huge fan ever since.

GIG: Mark Abrahams plays a solo. Picture: Stefan Johannson.

The British rock band, famed for their innovative use of twin lead guitars, have been performing and recording continuously since 1969.

Mr Abrahams, who runs Vision Guitars shop in Castleford, has already played one gig with the band at a festival in Sweden, and more tour dates are planned later this year.

He said: “My first gig at Sweden Rock had a great atmosphere. I feel we put on a superb show with lots of energy and a great set list. We played to a lively and appreciative crowd, from opening the show with ‘The King Will Come’ to closing with ‘Blowin Free’.”

The guitar player has received a glowing review from Andy Powell, who is a founder member of the band. Mr Powell said in a blogpost: “It all went excellently and I can now report that this is going to be a first rate relationship. The good ship Wishbone sails again! As mentioned before, Mark has the music of the band infused in his very DNA.”

In September they will kick off their ‘Tough & Tender’ tour in the USA. There are around 25 dates, including several in Canada. The tour hits the UK in October when they will play a further 26 dates.

Mark, 38, has been playing guitar since he was nine-years-old. He formed his first band while attending Brigshaw High School and played his first gigs aged of 14.

He later studied musical instrument technology at Leeds College of Music for two years before going on to work in music retail. Mr Abrahams has owned and managed Vision Guitars on Albion Street, Castleford, for the past eight years. Away from the shop, he also performs with the South Yorkshire rock band, Coyote.