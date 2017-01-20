Leeds hotel launches alcohol-free bar menu

A country hotel is targeting Dry January abstainers by offering a 'dry' drinks list in its bars.

Oulton Hall, near Rothwell, devised the menu in response to sober customers' complaints that they did not know what to order without alcohol.

The choices, which are available throughout the year, are based on traditional boozy cocktails using alcohol-free alternatives.

The hall's owners, QHotels, surveyed guests and found that 40 per cent of Leeds residents would consider visiting a dry bar, but that 31 per cent would struggle to know what to order. A large number said they would cut down their booze consumption if there were more interesting non-alcoholic options to choose from.

The drinks available include a spice and ginger ale, a ginger beer and barrel-aged whisky bitters.

The hotel group's director of food and beverage Chris Eigelaar said:

“We recognise that a large number of people tend to give up or cut down on alcohol during January but still want to socialise in a bar or pub environment. There is widespread perception that there’s a limited choice for non-alcohol drinkers, yet there’s never been a greater choice. To help our customers we’ve therefore created an interesting and more sophisticated menu which will be available throughout the year. Not only will this help those people who have given up alcohol for January but it will also give drivers and non-alcohol drinkers greater awareness of what’s available to them.”