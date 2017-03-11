Leeds murder update: Police cordon off property in Wakefield

Police have cordoned off a property in the Wakefield area as a murder investigation continues into the death of a man in Leeds.

The victim, a man in his forties, was found in a flat in the Belle Isle area after police were called just before 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

The man, named locally as Robert Milner, had lived in the flat for around 11 years.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police have confirmed today that activity in the Robin Hood area of Wakefield is related to the ongoing murder investigation.

Eyewitnesses have said uniformed and plain clothes police officers have cordoned off a parking area and house on Copley Lane.

Neighbours spoke yesterday of their shock following the man’s death. One neighbour said: “I’m heartbroken, because he used to come and talk to me. I am devastated.

“He used to come over here for cups of tea. He was a nice bloke, He would help anybody. He was a bit of a one to keep himself to himself, he never bothered anybody.”

The resident added: “We have never had anything like this happened here before. It’s a lovely place to live.”

Another neighbour said: “It all started at about 6.20pm last night. I saw police cars and vans and ambulances in the street. The street was absolutely full of vehicles.”

The neighbour added: “It is a very quiet street. Nothing like this has ever happened before. We have been here for years and there’s never been any trouble, not even a burglary.

“We are shocked that it’s happened. He kept himself to himself. He was a nice bloke, always chatty and jovial when you passed him on the street.”

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police enquiries continue.

Scenes of crime officers dressed in white overalls were yesterday afternoon pictured carrying out investigations at the one-bedroom first-floor flat on Lanshaw Crescent, off the Ring Road Middleton.