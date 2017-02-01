Leeds to London services delayed after rail death

Trains on the East Coast Main Line are facing delays today after a fatality on the route.

A person was struck by a train on the stretch between Doncaster and Retford, leaving several services stranded and others terminated at stations.

The delays are expected until 11am, and Virgin Trains East Coast services to and from Leeds, York, Wakefield Westgate and Harrogate are affected, as well as First Hull Trains and Grand Central services from Hull and Doncaster.

The 8.45am service from Leeds to London Kings Cross was cancelled, as were the morning departures from Skipton at 6.55am and Harrogate at 7.35am.

Customers with valid tickets can travel on alternative lines, including the Virgin Trains West Coast route between London, Manchester and Scotland and Transpennine Express between Leeds and York.