Leeds tour dates for comedian Peter Kay

Comedian Peter Kay is finally returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

The multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer has announced a return to stand up with his first live tour in eight years.

And the shows include two dates at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 and Wednesday, October 3 2018.

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter said: ‘I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up. As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can’t wait to get back up on stage’

Tickets for the tour go on sale Sunday, November 19 at 10am and are available from www.firstdirectarena.com or over the phone on 0844 248 1585