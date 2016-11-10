Leeds United aim to continue momentum after break

Leeds United head for the latest international break riding high after another day of firsts in their latest game at Norwich City.

The Whites find themselves in the top six of the EFL Championship for the first time in three years after a first away win at Norwich since 2005 off the back of a first-ever goal in senior football from Ronaldo Vieira and a first in Leeds colours for cult hero Pontus Jansson.

Vieira’s long range winner may have come in injury-time, but head coach Garry Monk was in no doubt that his side were worthy of the victory, which came on the back of knocking Norwich out of the EFL Cup on penalties recently.

The delighted Leeds head coach said: “Our performance warranted the three points.

“I thought for long periods of the game we were the better team.

“A lot of people had been talking about Norwich’s form, but they have a very good squad, they came out determined and this is always a difficult place to come.

“In the first 20 minutes I thought it was the best we have played this season. I thought we were excellent, we looked dangerous and the only thing missing was us scoring one or two goals.

“We conceded a poor goal which put us on the back-foot at the break, but I told the team at half-time, if we do what we did in the first 20 minutes we would win the game.

“In the second half we went out determined to win the game and to come here and do that shows what we are capable of.

Monk added: “We have nothing to fear in this league, we are not going to get above ourselves though, there are a lot of games still to be played and we have to keep improving on that.

“One of the rules that we have is that we must fight to the very end of games, football changes so quickly and within a split second you can be winning, losing or drawing.

“What a fantastic goal it was to win the match, there were a few mistakes and things we need to improve on I am well aware of that, but in terms of performance away at a very difficult place, it doesn’t come much better than that.”

Monk will be wishing the international break was not at this time with his team now in full flow and the risk of a loss of momentum, especially with probably their toughest test of all to come in their next match, at home to Newcastle in front of an expectant full house.

He will also be aware that Leeds are set to be a bit over exposed with their next five fixtures all chosen for live coverage by Sky. It shows the respect that the developing Whites team is beginning to get that more games were added to the Sky live schedule early in 2017, but fans are less impressed with date and kick-off times being changed all over the place.