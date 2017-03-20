Leeds United fans show their support for Bradley Lowery

A group of Leeds United fans unveiled a banner pledging their support to cancer-stricken Bradley Lowery during Saturday's home win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 'Cancer Has No Colour' message showed solidarity with five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley, who has terminal cancer.

Darren Powell, from Hall Green in Wakefield, was one of the Whites fans touched by Bradley's plight - which has seen clubs and supporters across the country unite to raise money for his family.

Darren and his mates have organised a fundraising match at Ossett Town FC on May 14, which will feature a guest appearance from Bradley as a mascot.

A local side will be playing a TV all-star XI featuring actors from Emmerdale and Coronation Street, contestants from The X-Factor, Love Island and Ex on the Beach, and former professional footballers.

League referee Mark Heywood will officiate at the game, which will also see the banner auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Barnsley FC players will be signing the banner at Oakwell this week.