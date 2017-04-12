Let’s Rock! Go back to the 80s at fun festival

Top stars from the 80s music scene are heading our way for a retro family-friendly festival this summer.

Let’s Rock Leeds boasts a fabulous line-up of artists, including The Human League, Tony Hadley, Howard Jones, Nick Heyward, Roland Gift, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, Technotronic, From the Jam, Hue and Cry, Hazel O’Connor, Imagination, Dr and The Medics, and a Flock of Seagulls.

The event - which returns to the city for the fourth year - will take place at Temple Newsam on Saturday, June 17.

Families will also be able to enjoy an action packed day of 80s themed madness, while guests are also encouraged to dress up in the style of the decade.

Children can take advantage of a range of free activities, including circus workshops with the Bigtopmania Circus, face painting and crafts. There will also be children’s entertainers, a super funfair, multiple cars and various food outlets selling food from around the world.

Tickets cost £22 for children, £44 for adults and £104.50 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Prices include the booking fee.

There is also a VIP ticket option (£132 per person, including booking fee) that allows access to a funky 80s themed VIP enclosure, complete with a comfy chill out zone and outdoor seating area

The VIP enclosure includes a full bar, luxury loos, a souvenir programme, meal and welcome drink.

Gates open at 11am and the festival will run from noon to 10.30pm.

Visit www.letsrockleeds.com for more information or to book tickets.