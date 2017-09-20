Library could permanently move into Ossett Town Hall

A refurbishment of Ossett Town Hall could see the town’s library permanently re-located there.

Wakefield Council wants to install a lift and carry out a refurbishment at the building, which has been the library’s temporary home for a year.

Council bosses were handed a petition

Ossett Library was moved there last September after asbestos was found in its building on Station Road.

A campaign was launched to re-open the Station Road premises and more than 1,000 people signed a petition after complaints that the temporary library had no disabled access or computers.

Now council bosses could sell the old building to save cash and make the town hall the library’s permanent home.

Jacquie Speight, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “If this goes ahead we will have an exciting opportunity to create a great new library service for Ossett, and improve access to facilities at the town hall.

“The state of the old library building means that it is no longer fit for purpose and the cost of bringing the building up to the necessary standard means we have to consider other options.

“By permanently moving the service into the town hall, installing a lift and refurbishing the space, it could give residents a fantastic modern library service, as well as helping to revitalise and sustain one of Ossett’s most prestigious and landmark buildings.”

Wakefield Council said a feasibility study on the proposal would be carried out and a report considered by its cabinet by the end of the year.