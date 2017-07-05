Liquorice dress is sweet treat for festival

Artist and fashion designer Rebecca Sycamore has created a dress made entirely of Pontefract Cakes.
Miss Sycamore, 21, of who has worked for the X Factor and various magazine stylists, says she enjoys experimenting with different materials.
She worked with Haribo to create the outfit ahead of this weekend’s Pontefract Liquorice Festival.
Miss Sycamore, who is from the town, said: “I thought Pontefract Cakes would be the perfect thing to use to create something to represent the town and my heritage.”