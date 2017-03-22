Literay festival heads for the region

The literary Louder Than Words Festival will be hosting a series of events at locations across Yorkshire, including Pontefract and Wakefield.

Since its first incarnation in 2013, audience and contributor numbers have more than doubled, and a series of ‘in conversation’ events are being lined up at Pontefract’s Tap and Barrel, and Wakefield’s Beer Exchange.

Guests include Jah Wobble, Zoe Howe, Chris Salewicz, Barney Hoskyns and Woody Woodmansey, and gives audience members the chance hear the insights and anecdotes.

All of the events include opportunities to meet the authors, ask questions, interact directly, purchase books and get them signed and dedicated.

Log onto louderthanwordsfest.com/louder-in-the-regions for more details and tickets.