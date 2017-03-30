Little Ellis to hop on his bike to raise cash for charity

He loves nothing more than riding his trike in the great outdoors. And young Ellis Furmston will do just that to raise funds for two charities close to his heart.

The eight-year-old, who has epilepsy, cerebral palsy and cytomegalovirus and is fed through a tube, will cycle the 5k Race for Life route around Pontefract Park in July.

His conditions dont stop him enjoying life.

He hopes to raise £1,000 to support Castleford-based charity the Wheel of Light Foundation, which gifted him the specialist trike last year, as well as the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Proud mum Nina, of New Hall Road, Pontefract said: “Ellis has had several operations on his legs and has been using the trike as therapy to try and build up his muscle strength.

“It seemed fitting that he used it to go around the race route. He has no speech but Ellis likes being around people. And he loves being outside on his trike so it will be really exciting for him.”

Ellis, who attends Kingsland Primary specialist school in Wakefield, will complete the challenge in memory of family friends Linda Crossland and John Bailey, who recently died from cancer and were supported by local hospices at the end of their lives.

Linda nominated Ellis to receive help from the Wheel of Light Foundation, which raise funds to buy equipment for unwell children.

Mrs Furmston, 36, who will also make a donation to Cancer Research, said: “Ellis is absolutely fun loving, outgoing and always happy with a smile on his face.

“His conditions do not stop him from enjoying life and he loves to have fun on his trike and get outdoors.

“We just wanted to give something back in memory of Linda and John to the people that helped them and the charity that has helped us.

“The team at Wheel of Light think the world of Ellis.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nina-furmston