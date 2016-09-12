Accident and overturned vehicle cause delays on M1 near Wakefield

Motorists face delays after two lanes have been closed on the M1 near Wakefield due and accident and overturned vehicle this afternoon.

Reports say that traffic is queuing on the M1 northbound between junction 38, A637 (Darton) and junction 39 for the A636 at Wakefield.

