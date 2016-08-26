Bank holiday pharmacy opening times

Pharmacy opening times on Bank Holiday Monday have been announced.

On August 29, Boots on Upper Kirkgate will open between 10am-4.30pm.

Sainsbury’s pharmacy in Trinity Walk, Marsh Way, will open between 9am-7pm.

Asda’s pharamcy, on Asdale Road, will open between 8am-8pm.

Exel Chemist on High Street, Normanton, will open between 9am-5pm.

Boots in Beastfair, Pontefract, will open between 10am-4pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Market Street, Hemsworth, will open between 10am-4pm.

Tesco’s pharmacy on Market Street, Hemsworth, will open between 9am-6pm.

Asda’s pharmacy on Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, will open between 8am-8pm.

All the district’s other listed pharamcies are closed on Monday, but this is subject to change.

Kathryn Hilliam, head of primary care co-commissioning at NHS England in West Yorkshire said: “It’s important to make sure that you have enough medication for the bank holidays, so remember to order any medication from your pharmacy in plenty of time.”

NHS England has said that with advice on common illnesses and the best medicines to treat them, visiting the pharmacist can save you from going to your GP.

To find your nearest pharmacy, visit the NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk