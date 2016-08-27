Camera club clicks back to life

Ossett Camera Club is set to roll again after its summer break.

The photography group is back in action at Prospect Road on Thursday, September 1 when its new season begins.

Rufous Hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus) by Stan Colabella

New president Terry Etherington said: “The strength of this club is how we help each other. It’s a very friendly club.

“Like all hobbies, photography is an art in which there is lots to learn, especially in this digital world where we not only need to know how to use the camera but also possess some knowledge in computer enhancement.

“After being a member for over ten years - a new starter compared to some members - I have gained so much from joining Ossett and District Camera Club.”

Mr Etherington, who took over the presidency from Harry Whitehead, will share his knowledge of Photoshop during the optional Digi Club Night. It will meet on the first Tuesday of each month from September to May.

Final checks by Ian Sykes

He added: “It’s amazing where a camera will take you in pursuit of that exceptional photograph. However, if touring the country is not your forte, or you think your camera will not suffice, don’t worry as some of my best images have been taken within a couple of miles of home on a basic compact camera.”

The club’s main meetings are at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre every Thursday at 7.30pm. The first meeting will be an open night with prints on display. There will also be refreshments. All welcome.

See https://ossettcameraclub.smugmug.com for more.