Carnival time at Normanton’s annual gala

A weekend of family fun will be held in Normanton when the town’s gala is staged.

A free funfair will be held on Friday, September 9, in Haw Hill Park, ahead of the main gala event featuring music, dancing and fancy dress on the Saturday and Sunday.

On the Saturday, the official gala parade will gather between 10.30am and 11am below the M62 motorway bridge on Church Road, Altofts, before setting off for the park at 11.15am.

Music in the park will start at noon, followed by the gala’s official opening after the parade arrives at 12.40pm.

Entertainment from dance troupes and a fancy dress competition will be held during the afternoon, along with a funfair, zorb balls, climbing wall and magic shows.

At 8pm, there will be music from former X Factor contestant Tom Bleasby, followed by a fireworks display.

On the Sunday, a car boot sale will be held in the park from 8am, followed by more gala activities and performances from dance groups.

A closing dance display will be held at 1pm.