Dealer panicked and swallowed his stash

A drug dealer was “extremely lucky” to leave hospital unharmed after swallowing 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in bid to hide evidence from police, a court heard.

Tim Moyce swallowed whole packages of class A drugs as police followed him as he drove through Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers signalled for Moyce to pull over on February 20 this year but he continued to drive his Ford Focus.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said officers could see Moyce swallowing items during the pursuit.

Moyce, 37, then stopped and told the officers he had swallowed 30 wraps of drugs and was taken to hospital.

Moyce underwent an X-ray and then a CT scan which showed packages lodged in his stomach.

Mr Moore said Moyce passed 28 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine while in hospital.

The court was told that the total street value of the drugs was £243.

Moyce told police in interview he had been using heroin for 22 years.

He said he had agreed to sell the drugs on behalf of his dealer as he had no money to pay for his own supply.

Moyce, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, was released on bail but was arrested for dangerous driving on June 15 this year.

Police indicated for him to stop after he was seen driving above the speed limit on Balne Lane, Wakefield.

Moyce sped off towards Batley and reached speeds of up to 65mph in 30mph areas.

A group of men outside a mosque had to jump out of his way to avoid being knocked down.

He was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said: “He panicked.

“He is extremely lucky that something more serious did not happen to him while in hospital.”

Mr Littlehales said Moyce had few criminal convictions despite his long history of drug abuse.

Moyce was sent to prison for 32 months.

