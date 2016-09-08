Discounted will scheme

Wakefield Hospice has teamed up with solicitors and will-writers to make it easier to leave a legacy.

Participating firms are offering a £75 discount on will-writing appointments during Make a Will Week, from September 12 to 18.

The scheme has been organised by Wakefield Hospice to make it easier for people who would like to make or update their wills.

Clare Kemsley, the hospice’s legacy and in memory fundraiser, said: “Having a will means you can decide how your property, money and possessions are distributed. It also means that your loved ones can manage your financial affairs with minimum distress.

“Many people mean to make a will but haven’t got round to it yet, so this scheme is a great opportunity. We’re grateful to all the local firms who are providing the discount at no cost to Wakefield Hospice. There’s no obligation to include a charitable gift, but we hope that some people may wish to do so.”

The hospice cares for around 300 admissions every year on the inpatient ward and hundreds more people via the day therapy unit.

Staff nurse Amanda Richardson said: “We can only continue to do this because of all the wonderful people who have left us gifts in wills.”

To take advantage of the scheme contact one of the participating firms between September 12 and 18 and make an appointment quoting ‘Make a Will Week’.

For full details visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/wills or ring the hospice 01924 213900.

