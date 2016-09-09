From bands to tranquil places

Self-taught photographer Mark Dobson has an eye for bands and landscapes.

His work takes him to Warehouse 23 on Smyth street to capture headline acts like Heaven 17 and to more tranquil places in the district to get away from it all.

Mother and son by Mark Dobson

Mr Dobson, 50, said: “I live in Barnsley but a lot of my photography time is spent in Wakefield photographing landscapes such as Newmillerdam and Pugneys, artwork inside the Hepworth Gallery and live music photography across the area.”

His photography started as a hobby when he took up fell walking. He bought a small compact camera to capture the views. He then progressed to a DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) camera in 2009 and gained a GCSE for Art & Design: Photography - Lens & Light based Media a year later.

Mr Dobson added: “But other than the certificate I am self-taught in photography and learnt by trial and error.

“I mainly specialise in live music and commercial (property) photography but my heart is in landscape photography and I take to the hills as often as I can due to the solitude that it offers.

Mono Project by Mark Dobson

“Recently I have been honing my skills on Photo Artwork and have sold a few prints of live acts created in my particular style.

One such image I did was of my favourite act, Gary Numan, that now sits as a 6ft canvas in a client’s living room.”

To see more of Mark Dobson’s work please visit www.facebook.com/pickledsharkphotography/or www.flickr.com/photos/markdobsonphotography/.



