From sport pictures to galleries

Freelance photographer Matt Pennington has recently joined the Royal Photographic Society.
The cameraman from Sandal got his first foot on the photographic ladder in his 20s when his sport pictures were published in the tabloids in the days of Fleet Street.
Sport is a big theme in Matt’s career as he was a club photographer for Wakefield FC. You may have seen his work in these pages or in the spectacular setting of The Hepworth Wakefield.
Matt said: “I was The Hepworth Gallery’s People’s Choice inaugural photography competition winner in 2012 and have exhibited on the ArtWalk.”
More recently his work has been published online and in regional publications.
He added: “I now enjoy travelling throughout Yorkshire, especially the North Yorkshire countryside, and taking documentary style event photographs and have visited many countries across the world.”
“I had a career in financial services and local government /education but I am now enjoying life as a freelance photographer, with particular interest for travel, street, sports and documentary style work.”
Matt, who has a foundation degree in digital photography, is currently working on his own digital photo library project, PennPix, and a 50-year archive of his father’s photographs from 1940 to 1990s. He also supplies images to online photo agencies. See more of Matt’s work at www.pennpix.com or on Twitter via @PennPix.
