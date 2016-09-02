Freelance photographer Matt Pennington has recently joined the Royal Photographic Society.

The cameraman from Sandal got his first foot on the photographic ladder in his 20s when his sport pictures were published in the tabloids in the days of Fleet Street.

Picture by Matt Pennington

Sport is a big theme in Matt’s career as he was a club photographer for Wakefield FC. You may have seen his work in these pages or in the spectacular setting of The Hepworth Wakefield.

Matt said: “I was The Hepworth Gallery’s People’s Choice inaugural photography competition winner in 2012 and have exhibited on the ArtWalk.”

More recently his work has been published online and in regional publications.

He added: “I now enjoy travelling throughout Yorkshire, especially the North Yorkshire countryside, and taking documentary style event photographs and have visited many countries across the world.”

Picture by Matt Pennington

“I had a career in financial services and local government /education but I am now enjoying life as a freelance photographer, with particular interest for travel, street, sports and documentary style work.”

Matt, who has a foundation degree in digital photography, is currently working on his own digital photo library project, PennPix, and a 50-year archive of his father’s photographs from 1940 to 1990s. He also supplies images to online photo agencies. See more of Matt’s work at www.pennpix.com or on Twitter via @PennPix.

Picture by Matt Pennington

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story From sport pictures to galleries Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...