Kitty celebrates birthday with help from her friends

Wakefield Darby and Joan club held a party last week in honour of a remarkable lady.

Caroline ‘Kitty’ Bramham, who has been a member of the group for 40 years, celebrated her 100th birthday at Wakefield Labour Club where they meet every Thursday afternoon.

100th birthday Kitty Branham, Derby and Joan member.

She said: “I couldn’t wait to get to 60 years old so I could join the group - I’d heard so much about it from my friend who’d joined two years before.

“I’ve made so many lovely friends and we have some wonderful trips out. I’ve hardly missed a week in 40 years.”

Mrs Bramham lives in Wakefield in the home she has shared with her husband Charles for the past 66 years.

The couple, who met in 1933 and had a seven-year courtship, have just celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary and have two children, four grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. When they met, Mrs Bramham worked as a bus conductor but during the Second World War went to a munitions factory at Horbury Wagon Works and later was a cleaner at Bishopgarth detective training college.

Before they started a family the couple had a tandem and thought nothing of setting off at 6am to ride to Scarborough on a 150-mile round trip.

Mrs Bramham said: “The roads were lovely and quiet back then. It was nothing like it is today.

“I’ve worked hard all my life and not asked for much but I’ve had a lovely, happy life.”