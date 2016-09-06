Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak at Featherstone Rovers stadium rally

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will speak during a political rally at the Featherstone Rovers ground on Saturday.

The Islington North MP is battling Owen Smith for the party’s top role – the result of which will be announced on September 24.

And the rally at the Big Fellas Stadium on Post Office Road will start at 4pm.

Hemsworth MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills Jon Trickett will also be speaking.

The event has been organised by Momentum, a political campaigning group which supports Mr Corbyn.

The socialist had been a Labour backbencher during most of his time in Parliament since he was elected in 1983.

But he became leader of the party in September 2015, beating Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper, as well as Andy Burnham and Liz Kendall.

Then after Labour party MPs gave a vote of no confidence in Mr Corbyn by 172–40 votes, former shadow cabinet member Angela Eagle mounted a leadership challenge.

On July 13, Pontypridd MP Owen Smith joined the race. Ms Eagle then withdrew and offered her endorsement to Mr Smith.

Mr Corbyn, 67, opposes austerity policies imposed by the Conservative government.

He will also head to the Miner’s Hall in Barnsley from 1pm on Saturday.