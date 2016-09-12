Man appears in court charged with manslaughter

A man has appeared in court this morning charged with the manslaughter of Jeffrey Howarth.
Ian Robinson, 47, of Gannet Close, Castleford appeared before Wakefield Magistrates Court accused of unlawfully killing Mr Howarth on Thursday, September 8.
Robinson, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 10.
No application was made for bail and he was remanded in custody.
Police said Mr Howarth, 39, was found dead at a property on Gannet Close on Thursday.
A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday but has now been released on bail.
