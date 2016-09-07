Mayor of Wakefield’s procession

Coun Harry Ellis and grandson Gareth during Saturday's mayoral parade in Wakefield.

Around a hundred people, including mayors from Normanton, Rotherham and Doncaster enjoyed Wakefield mayor Harry Ellis’s procession last Saturday.

Mayoral parade in Wakefield. Picture: Lee Ward.

Coun Ellis, of the Knottingley ward, said: “The mayor’s parade is a special event and I’m so pleased that despite the rain, so many people came out to support it and attended the service at the cathedral.”

All pictures courtesy of Lee Ward, of LAW Photography.

Reception during mayoral parade in Wakefield. Picture: Lee Ward.

Mayoral parade in Wakefield. Picture: Lee Ward.

