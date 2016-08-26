Michael and June celebrate 65 years together after a Unity Hall dance

During the last waltz at a Unity Hall dance in 1950, Michael and June Morgan arranged to meet again the next week – and married the year after.

Yesterday the Durkar-based couple celebrated 65 years since they wed at Wakefield’s registry office.

Former miner Mr Morgan, 85, said: “We used to go dancing and we’ve been dancing most of our life.”

But he admits that the moves do not come as easily to the pair these days.

“It’s a long time isn’t it? It seems like a really long time since we met.”

During their early lives Mr Morgan worked at various pits, including the Walton and Prince of Wales collieries, taking early retirement in his 50s.

And June worked in mills before becoming a member of office staff for BHS and a plumbing firm in Dewsbury.

Between 1952 to 1965 the couple had four children: Andrea, Linda, Julie and David.

Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren were later born.

The pair have enjoyed various holidays to Spanish islands but their favourite destination is Yorkshire’s own Whitby – where they like to stay in the Royal Hotel.

But the couple have lived in their Ledgard Drive home for the last 55 years after moving from Shafton.

Celebration plans for their milestone have been kept under wraps by the family.

Mrs Morgan, 84, said: “We don’t plan – the gang plans for us.”