Pensioner seriously injured in crash

A pensioner was seriously injured in a road smash involving a lorry and a car.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Volvo HGV were travelling down Doncaster Road in Crofton, when they both collided.

An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 25 at around noon at the junction of Weeland Road and Doncaster Road.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Muscarella via 101 quoting log number 651 of 25 August.