Protestors hold walk against HS2 route

A protest group fighting against plans to build the controversial HS2 route has organised a walk to raise their concerns.

Revised proposals for the scheme show the rail tracks 40 miles East compared to the initial plan, meaning trains could speed past Crofton and Sharlston villages.

Crofton Against HS2 has invited people to join them on a walk from Crofton Community Centre, to Nostell Priory, where Lord St Oswald will meet campaigners and a petition against the route will officially be signed.

They will then continue on to the Heronry for a children’s picnic.

The walk begins at 10am tomorrow and is expected to be concluded at 12.30pm.

Team co-ordinator Jonathan Pile said: “We have planned this route to reflect stories of the people and landscape affected.”

HS2 aims to cut travelling time between London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.