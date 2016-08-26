Recreating all the nights spent on the dance floor in 1990s

The original DJs who turned renowned night club Casanovas into a house music haven will host a reunion.

Mat Moriarty (aka Mat Trueman), Marc Osikka and Shawn Cowlishaw have organised Casanovas Revenge at Warehouse 23 in Smyth Street on August 28 from 10pm.

The trio were given carte blanche to blast the latest European and American house music at the night spot from 1992-1996. And the reunion will celebrate 20 years since they owned Casanovas’ decks.

Mr Moriarty, 40, of Riverside Villas, said: “The take-up has been phenomenal and it seems to have really struck a chord.”

He added that a change from the 1980s style club night at Casanovas made it suitable for “younger people who wanted an aspirational night out but didn’t want to go to Leeds.

He said: “Marc and I have spoken about this over the last few years. It felt right – the timing felt right.

“It’s all about giving back people a kind of music they’ve not had for 20 years.”

Buy £6 tickets from www.skiddle.com or on the door.

Shawn Cowlishaw, Marc Osikka and Mat Moriarty.