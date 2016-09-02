Slideshow: Casanovas reunion at Warehouse 23 a “phenomenal success”

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

These pictures show the night that original DJs who turned renowned night club Casanovas into a house music haven hosted a reunion.

Mat Moriarty (aka Mat Trueman), Marc Osikka and Shawn Cowlishaw organised Casanovas Revenge at Warehouse 23 on Smyth Street on August 28.

Picture by James Breadmore.

The trio were given carte blanche to blast the latest European and American house music at the Wakefield night spot from 1992-1996.

And the reunion celebrated 20 years since they owned Casanovas’ decks.

The slideshow reveals photos taken on the night by James Breadmore.

Mr Moriarty, 40, of Riverside Villas, said: “The response was overwhelming really. It was a full capacity event.

“The general consensus from people I’d not seen for a long time was that we can’t just leave it and do one.

“People have voted with their feet.

“That being the case we are looking at doing one on Boxing Day.

“The night was a phenomenal success. It was full of old faces along with newcomers who had seen the hype.”

Mr Morarity is still consulting with venues about exactly when to host the next potential reunion.