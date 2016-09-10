Smartphone app will place tank at castle

A virtual tank will go on show at Pontefract Castle next week to mark the centenary of the first tank attack in history.

Smart phone technology similar to Pokemon Go will be deployed to bring the Mark I tank back to life. App users will be able to view a Mark I tank inside and out.

A virtual tank will be positioned in Pontefracts castle grounds on 15th September, marking 100 years since the first tank entered the WWI battlefield.

The Tank 100 mobile app, from games developer Wargaming, will allow the user to place a tank in a location of their choice, and even take pictures of it featuring themselves, family or friends.

Through the app, users can experience life-size augmented reality Mark I tanks at prime locations in towns and cities across the UK, as well as view stunning 360 virtual reality films of tanks in action.

Wargaming has linked up with the The Tank Museum in Bovington to deliver the fascinating history behind the development of the first tanks.

Markus Schill, General Manager Europe of Wargaming, said: “History is part of Wargaming’s DNA. We wanted to use all that technology has to offer to give everyone a new way to rediscover history, tanks and facts of World War One. The Tank 100 App will allow you to virtually see the first tank on the battlefield or see a life-size model of the Mark I - or view a smaller version pop up on a desk top”.

Tom Clifford, chief executive officer of Ballista Digital, which developed the app, added: “The app will help bring the story of the development of the tank to life, and is the start of an ongoing augmented reality and virtual reality app experience that will track the history of the tank through the 20th Century.”

The Tank 100 App will continue to grow over the coming months. Future versions will have additional Great War and later 20th Century tanks to coincide with key anniversaries.

The app is available for iOS and Android phones.