The ‘Banksy of poetry’ strikes again - mystery bard delivers handwritten poems to hair salon

Handwritten poems by an anonymous bard have been sent to a hair salon.

The mysterious writer, known as ‘the Banksy of poetry’, has posted intricate collections of verses to hairdressers across the UK since last year.

And now the poet who signs his work as Mark Jones appears to be targeting West Yorkshire salons.

The Bohemia and Sisters hair salon, in the city centre, has received a different poem every week for a month.

Owner Alan Wynn said: “We think we are the first to get them in the area and we got our third one on Friday.

“When we opened and read it, at first I thought it was a client of one of the girls who liked them.

“But then when we searched on the internet, everything came up about other people in the country getting them and we were really surprised – especially because he is called ‘the Banksy of poetry’.”

Mr Wynn said the Kirkgate salon received the first poem, My Best Friend The Robin, on August 11.

It has since been sent two more –including one which dealt with bravery.

The latest poem on Friday was centred on “value, acceptance and respect”.

Mr Wynn, 47, added: “It was quite exciting to get one – and then to get another and then a third – it’s fantastic.”