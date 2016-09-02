Under starter’s orders for the city’s hospice

A team on the Great North Run will be legging it for Wakefield Hospice.

A 22-strong team from the Aberford Road based charity will be on the start line of the world’s biggest half marathon to help fund patient care.

Some have run it before, some have completed marathons but for others the September 11 event in the North East is a completely new challenge.

Race veteran Dave Johnson aid: “My brilliant, kind and caring mum was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2011 and sadly passed away in November 2013 at the hospice, which left us all heartbroken and on a personal point of view left me struggling to get through the days.

“My mum received such fantastic care, love and support from all at the hospice in the lead up to her death that I felt I had to give something back to the hospice, patients, and families that use it.

New runner Katie Dalby said: “I am running for Wakefield Hospice as my family has worked closely with them for many years and a wonderful friend of ours who raised lots of money for them sadly passed away from cancer two years ago.”

Jamie Strachan, events fundraiser for Wakefield Hospice said: “We are constantly humbled by what our supporters will do to raise money towards the £4million we need to raise each year. We have an eclectic team of runners this year, and I am personally looking forward to congratulating all 22 of them when they cross the finish line in South Shields. It’s the least I can do after they have collectively run over 288 miles.”

The hospice has a limited number of places available for the 2017 Great North Run. Contact Mr Strachan on 01924 213900 or emailJamie.strachan@wakefieldhospice.co.uk to find out how to secure your place.

