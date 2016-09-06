Unison strike by cleaners at Kinsley Academy

School cleaners are on strike today over changes to their contracts by the private company which employs them.

Public sector union Unison said three female cleaners at Kinsley Academy have had their pay cut from £7.85 per hour to £7.20 by Barnsley-based C&D Cleaning Group.

The cleaners are also in dispute with the company over cuts to their sick pay and holiday entitlement, Unison said. An indefinte strike started today.

C&D Cleaning has declined to comment on the claims by Unison.