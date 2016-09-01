Wildcats in talks over Belle Vue

Talks are to take place between Wakefield Trinity Wildcats’ chairman Michael Carter and the new owner of the club’s Belle Vue base.

Carter revealed earlier this year he is considering moving Wildcats out of Belle Vue – which he fears is “not fit for purpose” – with Dewsbury Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium identified as a possible alternative venue.

The Wakefield chairman was keen to make a decision before the end of August, giving the club time to trigger a get-out clause in their Belle Vue lease.

The ground was previously owned by Bank of Ireland, but has now been sold to 88m group, who have also bought the site of the former Super Bowl, adjacent to Belle Vue.

Carter said the possibility of staying at Belle Vue is now back on the table, but detailed discussions need to take place with 88m group about issues including improvements to the stadium.

“We are exploring the avenue of staying at Belle Vue,” Carter confirmed.

“There are a couple of quite big bridges we need to get over in terms of ground rental going forward.”

The rental arrangement includes a similar clause which would allow the owner to ask Trinity to leave.

Belle Vue has been the Wakefield club’s home since 1879 and is the oldest stadium in rugby league.

It is one of just four surviving grounds from the sport’s first season 121 years ago.