Woman, 26, seriously injured after Vauxhall Astra hits lamppost

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car hit a lamppost.

The crash happened yesterday at around 6.30pm on Black Road, Heath Common, near to the bottom of Pineapple Hill.

Police said a blue Vauxhall Astra was travelling in the direction of Normanton when the driver lost control and the car smashed into a street lamp.

A woman, 26, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, officers confirmed.

PC Wayne Mason from the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public for information following this serious road collision on Tuesday evening.

“If anyone witnessed the collision or if you saw the vehicle in the area prior to the collision, please get in contact with the police to help with our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call myself via 101 quoting reference 1404 of September 6.”