Long-suffering teen to finally receive life-saving kidney drug

A teenager with an extremely rare kidney condition has finally been granted funding for a potentially life-saving drug.

Fourteen-year-old Abi Longfellow had initially been denied Eculizumab by the NHS, but they have now opted to fund the wonder drug.

The drug drastically decreases the chance of Abi’s ultra-rare kidney condition, dense deposit disease, affecting a transplanted kidney.

Following a commissioning group meeting, NHS England agreed to pay for the drug, which can cost £137,000 a year for each patient treated, under their annual prioritisation process for specialised services.

It means Abi, who is from Robin Hood, can now go ahead with a much-needed kidney transplant.

This will dramatically improve her quality of life as Abi has relied on dialysis for three and a half years, sometimes spending ten hours a day on the machine.

After a long and drawn-out campaign MP for Morley and Outwood, Andrea Jenkyns, was delighted with the news.

She said: “I am overwhelmed by the fantastic news from NHS England today.

“I cannot even begin to imagine what Abi and her family have been through for the last four years. Jo and Andy Longfellow have been incredibly committed and determined to make sure their brave daughter has the best possible treatment. Their dedication and hard-work has been truly inspirational.

“My best wishes are with Abi as she gets a step closer towards living the life all teenagers should be able to.”

Ms Jenkyns’ involvement in Abi’s case began before she was elected as an MP in 2015.

Since her election, she has advocated Abi’s case numerous times in Parliament, publicly called on NHS England to fund the drug and personally met with Prime Minister David Cameron, who offered Abi his support and promised to give her case special attention.