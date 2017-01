Firefighters are tackling a lorry fire on the M1 northbound which has closed two lanes to traffic.

Fire crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFRS) are at the scene between J37 and J38.

Highways England has said the road is expected to be clear between 7.45pm and 8.30pm this evening (Saturday, January 7).

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal from 8.15pm.