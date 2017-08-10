M1 not expected to re-open until at least 8pm

Commuters are being urged to find alternative ways home with the M1 not expected to be re-opened until after 8pm.

All lanes on the south and northbound remain shut after a lorry overturned this afternoon close to J47 at Garforth.

Tailbacks are reported as far north as Wetherby for those heading south.

The northbound road is not expected to re-open until after 8pm with the southbound carriage to open after 9pm.

The crash involved a tanker that had overturned onto the central reservation.

The driver was trapped in the cab of the vehicle and was extricated by fire service personnel before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

It was thought that the tanker was carrying a hazardous load but after investigation only residue of chemical in tanker and no hazardous materials involved.