M62 lanes shut after serious car and lorry collision

The M62 was closed both ways this evening after a serious collision between a car and a lorry.

Highways England said that the motorway was shut between junction 33 at Knottingley and junction 34 at Whitley Bridge after 4.30pm.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has reportedly attended the scene.

The eastbound lanes have since re-opened, while westbound lanes between junction 33 and 34 are still closed for a North Yorkshire Police investigation.

Drivers are being urged by Highways England to plan ahead.