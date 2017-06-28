M62 reopens after crash and oil spill near Brighouse

The M62 has been fully reopened in West Yorkshire following a crash this morning that caused an oil spill - but motorists are still being warned of hour-long delays.

Debris had been littered across all lanes of the motorway after the collision between a car and two lorries.

All eastbound lanes between junction 24 at Ainley Top and junction 25 at Brighouse were shut.

Highways England has confirmed that the clean up operation is now complete but motorists face delays of up to an hour due to congestion, with long delays back to junction 22 due to congestion.

First Bus has also warned of delays of up to one hour due to diversions which have affected services X63, 328, 310 and 316.