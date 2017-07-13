Macbeth tour when National Theatre comes to Wakefield

The Shakespeare play Macbeth will be performed in schools after the city’s Theatre Royal teamed up with the prestigeous National Theatre.

The play will be toured for pupils in the autumn in an Arts Council-funded scheme to bring drama to youngsters who would not normally experience the theatre.

Wakefield is among six cities to benefit from the project after the National Theatre was given a grant of more than £1m.

Katie Town, executive director at the Theatre Royal, said: “Theatre Royal Wakefield is delighted to be working with the National Theatre as a partner for their three-year strategic touring programme.

“Together we will increase access to theatre and offer unique opportunities for those least engaged with the arts.

“Wakefield has a significant number of excellent cultural organisations working hard to increase accessibility for everyone in the district and this programme will enable local young people to have a spectacular first experience of theatre.”

Plays will also be performed for youngsters in Doncaster, Greater Manchester, Outer East London, Sunderland and Wolverhampton as part of the project.