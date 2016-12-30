Major plans to restore “at risk” barn

Careful attempts could be made to finally restore a Grade II-listed barn which English Heritage says is at risk of being lost.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to help bring the crumbling malt house at Blacker Hall Farm in Calder Grove back into use.

The interior of the cafe

The unused two-storey stone structure dates back to the early 17th century, but has partially collapsed.

In 2010 the rare barn was deemed to be in “imminent danger of collapse” by English Heritage.

But hopes of breathing new life into the structure are part of plans to alter the complex run by the award-winning Blacker Hall Farm Shop Ltd.

It includes extending the shop and cafe and creating a further 165 parking spaces.

A statement on behalf of the company reads: “The lack of room for expansion is in danger of limiting further growth.

“The proposal is for the malt house to be restored and used as office accommodation. This will provide long-term use for the property with minimum possible impact to the existing structure.

“Alternative uses have been considered but discounted.”

It is hoped much of the building’s original fabric is retained, with a reformed roof and new stairwell.

The existing stone basins will be kept for use in the proposed kitchenette.