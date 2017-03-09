Major rail disruption as Leeds to London trains cancelled

Long-distance rail travellers face disruption for the rest of the night on the East Coast Main Line.

Damage to overhead wires in the Retford area has seen several services from Leeds to London King's Cross cancelled this afternoon.

Virgin Trains East Coast have now confirmed that disruption is expected to continue until the end of service tonight.

Passengers have reported delays of up to two hours as trains travel through the midlands stretch of the line.

Mutual ticket acceptance has been agreed with other rail operators including Cross Country Trains, Virgin Trains West Coast and East Midlands Trains.

Trains returning to Leeds from London will only travel as far as Stevenage tonight, so Yorkshire customers are advised to use the West Coast route from London Euston to Manchester to pick up a local connection.