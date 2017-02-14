Man arrested on suspicion of inciting a 12-year-old into sexual activity

Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempt to lure 12-year-old schoolgirls into a van near Rothwell.

A 26-year-old has been taken into custody suspicion of inciting a girl under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity on Stainton Lane.

Police had put out an earlier appeal for information about the alleged incident that took place at around 1.40pm on Monday.

The driver was reported to have driven off along Main Street.