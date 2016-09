A man has been seriously injured in an industrial accident.

The 26-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary after the incident yesterday.

Police said they were called by the fire service to a report of an industrial accident at a commercial unit on Vale Road, Horbury at about 3.45pm.

They said the man sustained a serious injury to his lower body.

A police spokesman said the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware of the accident.

Enquiries are ongoing.