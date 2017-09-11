Man cautioned for wearing police uniform

A man has been cautioned after being caught wearing a police uniform in Normanton.

The police were contacted on Thursday and Friday by members of the public to report the man walking around Haw Hill Park.

They were able to seize a police stab vest, handcuffs and baton from him.

He was interviewed and given a conditional caution for illegally possessing the items.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to those who reported this matter and provided information.

“If you ever have concerns about the validity of a person claiming to be a member of West Yorkshire Police always asked for identification and if you are still in doubt contact 101, who can confirm the persons identification.”