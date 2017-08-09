Man charged with being drunk in charge of a horse

A man is due in court next week charged with being drunk in charge of a horse in North Yorkshire.

The 49-year-old man, from Sherburn in Elmet, will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on August 18.

He is charged with being drunk whilst in charge of a horse in Low Street, South Milford, on July 30, contrary to section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872.

The man was arrested by a police officer after being seen in a cart harnessed up to a horse.