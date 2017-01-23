Man creates video in response to pool closure

A man who has campaigned to keep Knottingley Sports Centre open has penned a song in a last-ditch attempt to save it.

Wakefield Council announced earlier this month that it would go-ahead with plans to close the facility, first revealed last year, despite backlash from the community.

More than 2,000 people signed a petition to keep the centre open and a protest was held in the town to highlight the strength of feeling.

But the council said it would close the Knottingley facility, as well as Castleford Pool, on February 3 and press on with plans to develop a new £14.8m leisure centre in Pontefract Park

Mr Tagger, with the help of videographer and photographer Yan Lawrence, has now produced a song and video entitled ‘Not in Knottingley (Proud of Knottingley)’ to “maintain the pressure” to save the much-loved pool.

He said the closure plan has left him and others feeling Knottingley is “near the bottom for council investment and near the top for health and social inequalities”.

He added: “Knottingley deserves much better. I’ve not given up yet.”